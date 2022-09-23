Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress.

After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace acknowledges the applause of the audience at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 23, 2022 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images

Donatella’s look was like the one supermodel Gigi Hadid walked the runway in. Hadid opened Donatella’s show in a black asymmetrical hooded dress and strappy platform heels. Donatella certainly knows how to create a cohesive theme for her runway shows.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace acknowledges the applause of the audience at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023.

The designer had plenty to celebrate at her runway show. In addition to Gigi, the model’s supermodel sister Bella Hadid also walked the Versace along. The famed Hadid sisters were also joined on the runway by none other than Paris Hilton who closed the show in a Barbiecore pink look.

Milan Fashion Week runs this season from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Sept. 26. Designers and brands on the schedule for this season include Diesel, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Moschino, Prada, Versace, Dsquared2, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, and Giorgio Armani.

