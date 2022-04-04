Donatella Versace Swaps Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion’s Dresses at Grammy Awards 2022

While Lipa and Megan presented the Best New Artist award during the Las Vegas ceremony, the pair arrived onstage in Versace’s safety-pinned dresses and gold jewelry — respectively wearing platform boots and chain-accented sandals. However, their outfits were so similar that the rapper accused Lipa of “stealing my look.” The pop singer humorously retorted: “I was told I had the exclusive. I’m going to have to talk with Donatella.”

In a moment of pure camp, Versace herself broke up the squabble in a gold minidress and her iconic platform boots. The fashion designer quickly removed Lipa’s skirt to reveal black leather leggings — as well as Megan’s, revealing an asymmetric dress over the same leggings. The pair’s new ensembles still proved the power of a coordinating moment while remaining utterly sleek.