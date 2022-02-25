Dominic Fike Sports Long Gray Padded Puffer Coat With Charcoal Slacks and Leather Black Boots in NYC

Dominic Fike arrives at NBC studios for a taping of the "Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" in New York City on February 24, 2022.

Dominic Fike gave a lesson on sophisticated street style while out in New York City on Thursday. The “Euphoria” star was spotted arriving at NBC studios for a tapping of the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Fike kept warm from the chilly temperatures in a light gray long puffer coat. The actor wore his padded outwear over a black and white graphic shirt. He added a pop color to his ensemble with a purple face mask and black sunglasses.

CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Phone Numbers” artist tied his look together with dark gray slacks. The hem of his pants, helped to show off his sleek leather boots. The smooth silhouette was complete with a round toe and a thick outer sole. Lug sole boots and shoes have become a huge trend this winter season. The shoe style is extremely versatile and easily adds an edge to any outfit.

Fike’s initial rise to stardom came as a singer and rapper, collaborating with major artists including Halsey, Justin Bieber, Anderson.Paak, Brockhampton, and Paul McCartney. Along with his music career, the songwriter has also solidified his spot in the fashion industry by starring in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2022 ‘All Together’ campaign. Photographed by Glen Luchford, the campaign consists of 120 new faces to the brand, including Dominic Fike, Arlo Parks, JENNIE, Solange Knowles and Vince Staples. In new silhouettes and colors, as well as bringing back archival pieces with a refresh, the collection is made to be worn by anybody, celebrating a communal sense of individuality and personal style.