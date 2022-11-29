×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dolly Parton Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Fringe Jumpsuit & Towering Platform Heels for NBC’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ Special

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – Season 2022
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

Dolly Parton is bringing her glitzy and glamorous style to television this holiday season.

The beloved country music singer will star in a musical titled, “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas.” The special gives a behind-the-scenes look at the delightful on-camera results of Parton’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

Dolly Parton, Mountain Magic Christmas, Dress, Celebrity Style
A clip from Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.
CREDIT: Miller Mobley/NBC

Parton showcased her sparkling style throughout the special. In one of the scenes, the global superstar appears with a yellow studded guitar. She coordinated her outfit to the musical instrument by wearing a yellow crystal-embellished midi dress. The piece featured a plunging, scoop neckline with long fitted sleeves while the bottom included a tiered pleated skirt.

Related

Chloe Flower Gets Festive in Sparkling Cape Dress & Platform Sandals for Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'

Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year's Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses

Jill Biden Welcomes White House Christmas Tree With Grandson Beau Biden in Green Suit & Pumps

To take things up a notch, the “Jolene” musician accessorized with gold earrings, chunky midi rings and long hot pink nails.

Dolly Parton, Mountain Magic Christmas, Platform Sandals
A clip from Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.
CREDIT: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

In another scene, the “Joyful Noise” actress wore a glittering red jumpsuit. The garment had a deep V-neckline with circle cutouts on the shoulder and fringe details on the sleeves and on the waist.

When it came down to the shoes, Parton elevated her look with a towering pair of platform sandals. The silhouette had a small open-toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Dolly Parton, Mountain Magic Christmas, Platform Sandals
A clip from Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.
CREDIT: Katherine Bomboy/NBC
DOLLY PARTON'S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS -- Pictured: Dolly Parton as herself -- (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC)
A clip from Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.
CREDIT: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

The two-hour movie “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas” airs exclusively on NBC on Dec. 1 and will feature a star-studded roster of guests including Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad