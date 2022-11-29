Dolly Parton Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Fringe Jumpsuit & Towering Platform Heels for NBC’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ Special

Dolly Parton is bringing her glitzy and glamorous style to television this holiday season.
The beloved country music singer will star in a musical titled, “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas.” The special gives a behind-the-scenes look at the delightful on-camera results of Parton’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.
Parton showcased her sparkling style throughout the special. In one of the scenes, the global superstar appears with a yellow studded guitar. She coordinated her outfit to the musical instrument by wearing a yellow crystal-embellished midi dress. The piece featured a plunging, scoop neckline with long fitted sleeves while the bottom included a tiered pleated skirt.
To take things up a notch, the “Jolene” musician accessorized with gold earrings, chunky midi rings and long hot pink nails.
In another scene, the “Joyful Noise” actress wore a glittering red jumpsuit. The garment had a deep V-neckline with circle cutouts on the shoulder and fringe details on the sleeves and on the waist.
When it came down to the shoes, Parton elevated her look with a towering pair of platform sandals. The silhouette had a small open-toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.
The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.
The two-hour movie “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas” airs exclusively on NBC on Dec. 1 and will feature a star-studded roster of guests including Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams.
PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades