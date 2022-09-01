Dolly Parton Releases High Heels and Blonde Bombshell Wigs for Dogs For New ‘Doggy Parton’ Line

Dolly Parton is a big fan of dogs. To show her immense love for all furry friends, the country singer created a line of toys, accessories, and apparel for dogs entitled “Doggy Parton.” Every piece is inspired by classic Parton-attire, including a pink high heel toy, cowgirl hats, and blonde wigs.

To promote her new dog collection, the Country music icon slipped on white platforms, skinny white jeans and a purple and white plaid shirt for a video with Billy The Kid, a French bulldog owned by her manager. The video set to Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” shows her blow-drying Billy’s wig.

Pets everywhere will be looking quite stylish and for a good cause too. All the proceeds will go to supporting Willa B. Farms, a non-profit animal rescue organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of homeless, neglected, abused and abandoned animals.

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton said in a quick video message shared to her Instagram yesterday.

Although the products are only available on Amazon at the moment, an online shop is in the works according to the doggy accessories and apparel website.

Billy The Kid, the face of Doggy Parton, on her Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

This isn’t the first unusual business venture Parton has participated in. The Nashville native has a knack for spotting fruitful ideas and making them come to life. From her very own theme park “Dollywood”, to a line of boxed mix cake, gooey butter cake ice cream, her very own Duncan Hines icing, and even a dinner theater venue called The Dolly Parton Stampede, it seems Parton has no plans to stop building her already massive and well-loved empire.

