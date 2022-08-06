Doja Cat Curls Weights in Pops of Pink With Baby Pink Leggings and Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Doja Cat pumps iron in pink athleisure on Instagram.

After having given her fans a glimpse at her freshly shaven eyebrows and head, Doja Cat posted a rare glimpse of her workout routine today. The “Need to Know” songstress leaned against some gym equipment and put some tunes on before curling a heavy box holding pink weights.

The “Woman” singer got her sweat on in a pair of high-waisted baby-pink leggings that hugged the star’s frame. Doja Cat paired the athletic pants with a white sports bra with a keyhole opening on the bodice. The keyhole detailing was followed by a twisted halter style neckline that gave the top extra interest.

The Grammy winner wore stacked silver chains that gave off a slightly grungy vibe that the singer is known for. Doja Cat finished the look off with pink and black workout gloves and silver bracelets for good measure.

As far as footwear goes, Doja Cat stepped into white platform sneakers. The chunky soles have an angular cutout in the middle that gives them some edge and eye-catching interest. Although they aren’t normal athletic sneakers, they offer the singer leverage and height while she’s lifting.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of everyone.

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style or height that Doja Cat hasn’t worn. The singer often coordinates footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers and Bottega Veneta sandals.

