Doja Cat Clashes Patterns in Tiered Skirt & Hidden Heels at Vivienne Westwood’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Doja Cat made a colorfully vibrant appearance on the front row at Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2023 show today during Paris Fashion Week. Always one for eclectic prints, the rapper was dressed in a patchwork outfit and whimsical accessories.

Doja Cat donned an attention-grabbing bohemian-esque ensemble consisting of a voluminous floor-length skirt, each tier boasting a new print including blossoming flowers on deep dark backgrounds and geometric doodles in every color of the rainbow.

Further mixing prints, the “Kiss Me More” songstress wore a loose pink and burnt orange botanical top tucked haphazardly into the skirt, the top featuring an exaggerated popped collar. Overtop the blouse, Doja coordinated with an oversized jacket featuring flecks of fall colors.

Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding on another print, the Los Angeles native wrapped an orange and white scarf around her shaved head, which she paired alongside dangling shimmering gold accessories that acted like earrings. Doja accentuated her features with graphic black makeup reminiscent of Julia Fox.

Doja loves to experiment with different textures and vibrant colors, and demure is not in this trendsetter’s vocabulary. She loves statement pieces and often over-the-top wears that explore different aesthetics thoroughly.

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style or height that Doja hasn’t worn. The singer often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands.

When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also collaborated with PrettyLittleThing.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel.

