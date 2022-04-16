Doja Cat Goes Fashion-Forward in Head-to-Toe Looks From Ottolinger and R13 for Coachella

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Doja Cat is bringing the heat with her Coachella looks.

The “Woman” singer shared a photo on Instagram today that showed the musician posing in a slick and edgy look for her impending Coachella festivities. The artist will perform at the music festival taking place in Indio, Calif., on Sunday.

For the ensemble, Doja Cat wore a head-to-toe look from Ottolinger that consisted of a black cutout crop top. It had a plunging neckline and featured a distressed appearance. On the lower half, she donned a pair of black trousers that had the same shiny accents on the waistband and had an ombre design, in white, yellow, orange and red, on the bottom of the legs. Her shoes, however, were covered up by the hems of her billowing pants.

In the U.S., women began wearing belly-baring crop tops in the ‘60s and ‘70s, with the style becoming associated with the aerobics scene in the 1980s. After a bit of a hiatus, the style came back in the 2010s, maintaining a vice-grip on women’s closets and the industry today.

Accessories-wise, Doja Cat slipped on a pair of red textured sunglasses with matching tinted lenses, a chunky diamond-encrusted necklace, a gemstone choker and chunky dangling earrings.

On Friday, Doja Cat uploaded a look to her Instagram feed that showed her wearing an uber-chic and relaxed outfit while posing in front of a plane.

Look-wise, she threw on a white graphic T-shirt from R13 — that had heavy distressing, which she tied at the waist for a stylish touch. She teamed it with a multicolored plaid button-up that she wore clinging off of her arms from the same brand and a slouchy asymmetrical denim skirt that had a frayed hem also from R13.

She accessorized with the same chunky diamond-encrusted necklace and coordinated it with a blue trucker cap and Marc Jacobs sunglasses.

To finish off everything, she popped on a pair of yellow slouchy leather boots from R13. The shoes came up to her knees and had a pointed-toe style and a western flair, which elevated her relaxed vibe.

Doja Cat has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for PrettyLittleThing. She also collaborated with the retailer on a curated selection of bold pieces designed with her unique style in mind.

