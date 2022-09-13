×
Doja Cat Towers Over The Crowed in 8-Inch Heels & Gothic Baby Doll Dress at the Spring 2023 Coach Show

By Amina Ayoud
Doja Cat towered over the crowd while attending Coach’s Spring 2023 fashion show set on a scenic make-believe shoreside pier in New York yesterday. The rapper was photographed arriving to the event dressed in gothic plaid and sky-high platforms, setting a fashion precedent for the show to come.

The “Kiss Me More” songstress wore a delicate baby doll dress with a white lacy Peter Pan collar and an oversized balloon fit that created an absence of shape for a more casual and cutesie fit. Two little white buttons trailed down the bodice and were met with a line of white trim that was also featured on the rounded sleeves and the skirt’s hemline in a curly lettuce style.

Doja Cat is seen outside the Coach Fashion Show on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
The dress also featured shallow pockets adorned with silver chains, adding some edge to the baby-doll style. Doja carried a white bunny bag and wore a red and white baseball cap and accessorized with a chunky red choker fitted with a silver heart pendant.

Every little detail further emphasized the mash-up of gothic and dainty aesthetics that the rapper has adopted since shaving her head. Along with the new style preferences, the 26-year-old has incorporated graphic makeup into her event attire, also seen in this look.

A proprietor of platforms, Doja has been wearing the height-enhancing methodology every chance she gets, styling them in a variety of different ways to a variety of different obligations. The Coach show saw Doja in Marc Jacobs Kiki white patent leather platform boots with elevated soles and front-facing straps secured in place with silver clasps.

The performer often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits coupled with an interesting narrative, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet.

New York Fashion Week celebrates the top American brands and designers in the fashion industry throughout New York City. The occasion has featured numerous fashion shows and presentations for the Spring 2023 season from a range of luxury brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Tory Burch. This season also features an array of emerging, returning and established European designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Fendi and COS.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Doja Cat’s most daring style moments.

