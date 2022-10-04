Doja Cat Gets Golden in Gilded Body Paint, Plaid Vegan Coat & Hidden Heels at A.W.A.K.E Mode’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Doja Cat sat front row at A.W.A.K.E Mode’s spring 2023 show today as Paris Fashion Week wraps. The rapper had heads turning wearing a plaid set, unexpected makeup and hidden heels.

With her body painted gold, Doja wore a two tiered, plaid brown blazer with shiny buttons trailing down the front. Doja had fans seeing double, the hemline of the top repeated directly below it for added dimension. Her bottoms were much like the top, featuring the same pattern set on a chocolate brown background.

Doja Cat at A.W.A.K.E Mode Spring Summer 2023 show in Paris on Oct. 4, 2022. CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES

Overtop the neutral set, the Los Angeles native layered a Simon Miller textured brown vegan leather with fuzzy white shearling trim. Although this might be the most severe look Doja has pulled, the star has been serving wild makeup looks since the start of fashion month.

When it came to footwear, the “Kiss Me More” singer’s footwear was not visible. However, it’s likely they consisted of lace-up platform boots or pumps with Oxford-style uppers, as seen on numerous Browne guests during the show. The musician also appeared to pause when her heels caught on her dress’ long train — prompting her to blow a kiss at the attendant who picked it up — suggesting they were undoubtedly sky-high.

Doja Cat at A.W.A.K.E Mode Spring Summer 2023 show in Paris on Oct. 4, 2022. CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel.

The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

