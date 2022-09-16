Doja Cat Adds Furry Twist on Zebra Sandals with Leg Warmers in Denim Mini Skirt & Peekaboo Bra

Doja Cat made a denim fashion statement while sharing an Instagram post from her very own living room.

The singer paired a denim cropped jacket with a mini skirt as she took a mirror picture for her followers. The skirt featured a matching belt that accentuated her waist. Her set added flair to the casual jean outfit with black and white fur filling her sleeves, her hood, and outline of her skirt pockets. She showed a peekaboo nude bra in between her open jacket.

Doja slipped on a pair of yellow and black zebra open-toe sandals. The rapper covered most of her shoes with black and white fur leg warmers that were outlined in denim. She accessorized with a black chunky ring and a matching black and white fur bucket hat.

Her ensemble was a custom creation by fashion designer Rachel Maguire who specializes in fur fashion. Maguire has also created pieces for stars like Ariana Grande. The designer said this outfit was inspired by Doja’s captivating and multifaceted personality. Maguire said this piece took weeks to make.

Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Doja loves to experiment with different textures and colors. Casual is not in this trendsetter’s vocabulary. She loves statement pieces like this look and the over-the-top power suit she wore to the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards this year. The 26-year-old rapper is always on point with her glam looks. She has proven she can pull off any hairstyle and have her makeup looking red carpet ready at all times.

