Doja Cat Closes Out Coachella in African Dystopian Fairy Bodysuit & Custom Timberland Boots

By Allie Fasanella
DOJA Doja Cat: November 2020
Doja Cat: November 2020
Doja Cat: October 2019
Doja Cat: November 2020
“Dojachella,” as her fans are calling it, continued over the weekend, and she made waves again with her custom looks.

Thanks to Doja Cat‘s longtime creative director, Brett Alan Nelson, she was able to take the stage in a fairy-inspired outfit. The “Say So” rapper opened her set in a turquoise and burnt orange bodysuit featuring intricate details from Australian designer Caroline Reznik. The distressed look, which also included Swarovski jewels, was made complete with custom Reznik x Timberland ankle boots set on a chunky, wearable heel. Doja’s backup dancers also noticeably wore iconic Timberland boots.

Doja Cat, coachella, april 24, 2022
Doja Cat takes the stage at Coachella 2022 wearing a turquoise and burnt orange look.
CREDIT: AP

In a recent interview, Nelson told British Vogue: “We started with this African dystopian fairy theme, then [we] tapped into a hypnotic section. Next, we explored beauty, seduction and heartache, before the finale: God mode, a punk rock-inspired aesthetic done our way.”

Doja Cat, april 24, 2022, coachella
Doja Cat performing in a custom look from Aussie designer Caroline Reznik at Coachella on April 24, 2022.
CREDIT: AP

Timberland boots, often referred to as Timbs, were made famous in the early ’90s when hip-hop stars like The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur and Jay-Z were seen wearing them.

doja cat, coachella 2022
Doja Cat on stage wearing custom Caroline Reznik, Swarovski and Timberland at Coachella on April 24, 2022.
CREDIT: AP
coachella 2022, Doja Cat performing in custom Timberland boots
A closer look at Doja Cat performing in custom Timberland boots in brown suede.
CREDIT: AP

Doja Cat’s Coachella performance comes just weeks after the hitmaker made headlines for her head-turning Grammys look, which included the viral Coperni glass bag.

