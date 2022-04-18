×
Doja Cat Takes the Coachella Stage in Flame Bralette, Tiger Stripe Micro Mini Skirt & Shiny Pink Thigh-High Boots

By Tara Larson
Doja Cat left it all on the stage at her first Coachella performance.

The “Planet Her” artist hit the stage on Sunday night at the popular festival in Indio, Calif. She performed some of her hit songs like “Say So” and “Kiss Me More.” She also sang some new tracks and invited guests Tyga and Rico Nasty to perform with her. Her set came before headliners The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

The singer styled a few looks on stage, including a black studded harness bra top with glittering flames paired with a green and yellow animal print mini skirt with slits. She added one black glove to the outfit with large silver studs.

The “Woman” singer added a dramatic pair of thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured black laces that tied around her knees, and a thick black chunky platform sole that added a few inches to Doja’s height.

Coachella took place from April 15-17 and will again April 22-24. The multi-day music festival, which includes numerous established and emerging musical performances, features headlining sets by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia and more. Returning after a two-year hiatus, the event will also host stylish activations and parties from Revolve, Rolling Stone, Levi’s, Rachel Zoe and more. 

