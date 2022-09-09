Doja Cat Flatters Her Feet in Invisible Block Heels With Cutout Blue Dress for Bronx and Banco NYFW Event

Doja Cat attended a Bronx and Banco event for New York Fashion Week today, in a futuristic outfit and towering platforms.

The “Kiss Me More” songstress hit the streets of the Big Apple in a sleeveless cutout dress in baby blue that was connected to the maxi-style skirt with black cords wrapped around the star’s midsection. The top half was plunging and risky, fitted with wide shoulders.

Doja Cat at a NYFW Bronx and Banco event at Pier 45, NY. on 09 Sep 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Playing with that futuristic sci-fi theme, Doja accessorized with multiple stacked silver bangles, winding chokers, armor-esque rings, earrings, and a nose piercing.

Lifting the rapper to new heights, Doja laced on tan platform sandals with chunky clear block heels and an elevated sole. The sky-high square-toe shoes certainly made a lasting impression and can completely alter any silhouette, effectively elongating any appearance.

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style or height that Doja Cat hasn’t worn. The singer often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet.

When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also dipped her toes into the world of collaborations, having released two fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing.

