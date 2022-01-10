×
Doja Cat Goes Western-Chic in Bikini, Fringe Chaps and Lug Sole Boots at College Football Playoff Concert

By Tara Larson
DOJA Doja Cat: November 2020
Doja Cat: November 2020
Doja Cat: October 2019
Doja Cat: November 2020
Doja Cat looked perfectly Western-chic at her latest performance.

The “Say So” singer took to the stage at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series on Saturday in Indianapolis. She wore a pair of white bike shorts underneath red and black chaps with white fringe along the sides. She added a black and red bikini top to the ensemble as well as fingerless gloves.

doja cat, 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series, fringe, chaps, lug sole boots, indianapolis
Doja Cat performing at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series on Jan. 8.
CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

The “Planet Her” artist added a pair of trendy boots to her performance look that were reminiscent of a pair she wore performing last October. She slipped into a pair of white lug sole boots that peeked out from underneath her chaps. Lug-sole boots were a top footwear trend in 2021, due to their thickness and comfort that brings most looks a combat-ready appearance, and don’t seem to be going anywhere. In addition to Doja Cat, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Kate Hudson have also worn lug-sole pairs by Prada, Bottega Veneta and Stuart Weitzman throughout 2021.

doja cat, 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series, fringe, chaps, lug sole boots, indianapolis
A closer look at Doja Cat’s boots.
CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

The 26-year-old musician favors the bold for red carpet occasions and on-stage performances, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to pointy Bottega Veneta heels and custom Georges Hobeika designs. She often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, D’Accori and other top brands on the red carpet.

Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well, with styles like Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits in rotation. Just in the past few months, the “Streets” musician partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles.

