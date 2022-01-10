Doja Cat Goes Western-Chic in Bikini, Fringe Chaps and Lug Sole Boots at College Football Playoff Concert

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Doja Cat looked perfectly Western-chic at her latest performance.

The “Say So” singer took to the stage at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series on Saturday in Indianapolis. She wore a pair of white bike shorts underneath red and black chaps with white fringe along the sides. She added a black and red bikini top to the ensemble as well as fingerless gloves.

Doja Cat performing at the 2022 College Football Playoff Concert Series on Jan. 8. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

The “Planet Her” artist added a pair of trendy boots to her performance look that were reminiscent of a pair she wore performing last October. She slipped into a pair of white lug sole boots that peeked out from underneath her chaps. Lug-sole boots were a top footwear trend in 2021, due to their thickness and comfort that brings most looks a combat-ready appearance, and don’t seem to be going anywhere. In addition to Doja Cat, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Kate Hudson have also worn lug-sole pairs by Prada, Bottega Veneta and Stuart Weitzman throughout 2021.

A closer look at Doja Cat’s boots. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

The 26-year-old musician favors the bold for red carpet occasions and on-stage performances, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to pointy Bottega Veneta heels and custom Georges Hobeika designs. She often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, D’Accori and other top brands on the red carpet.

Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well, with styles like Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits in rotation. Just in the past few months, the “Streets” musician partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles.

Click through the gallery for more of Doja Cat’s daring looks over the years.

Add a touch of combat into your closet with white lug sole boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Free People Lola Chelsea Boot, $186

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Women’s Laguna Waterproof Pull On Booties, $170

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Saylor Lace-Up Combat Boots, $40