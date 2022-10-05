Doja Cat Amps Up Silky Maxi Dress With Swirl Face Paint & Pointy Boots at Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week Party

Doja Cat took the act of getting glammed up to a whole new level while attending Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week closing party. The event was held at the Palais de Tokyo on Tuesday night.

Continuing with her dramatic style streak, Doja covered parts of her face with black swirl face paint. Her latest beauty look comes a day after she sat front row at A.W.A.K.E Mode’s spring 2023 show in golden gilded body paint. The Grammy Award-winning singer served a monochromatic moment at Beyoncé’s big bash by complementing the swirls with an all-black attire.

Doja Cat arrives at Beyonce and Tiffany & Co.’s Paris Fashion Week closing party at Palais De Tokyo on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Tiffany&Co

Doja Cat attends Beyonce and Tiffany & Co.’s Paris Fashion Week closing party at Palais De Tokyo on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Tiffany&Co

The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker stepped out in a black ankle-length trench coat and silk maxi dress. Doja’s dress featured a cowl neckline, thin spaghetti straps, and a plunging V-neckline. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, she simply accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

Related Ayesha Curry Goes Casual Chic in 'Mom Jeans' & Ruched Strapless Top in Paris Lori Harvey Elevates Hooded Midi Dress with 6-Inch Heels at Beyoncé's Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week Party Naomi Campbell Delivers Futuristic Street Style In Metallic Trench Coat & Sparkling Boots at Beyoncé's Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week Party

When it came down to footwear, the “Get Into It” rapper rounded out her look with a pair of grey suede boots. The slouchy silhouette had a sharp, elongated pointed toe and was set on a small stiletto heel. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Doja Cat arrives at Beyonce and Tiffany & Co.’s Paris Fashion Week closing party at Palais De Tokyo on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Tiffany&Co

To close out Paris Fashion Week Beyoncé hosted a party with Tiffany & Co at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Oct. 4. The star-studded affair celebrated the end of the bi-annual event and welcomed a slew of A-listers including Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, Doja Cat, Jaden Smith, Halsey, Tyler the Creator and Burna Boy. Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day long event featured an array of presentations of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel.

PHOTOS: See more of Doja Cat’s most daring style moments over the years.