Doja Cat Dons $10,000 Bejeweled Boots & Matching Miniskirt For Dinner in LA

By Nikara Johns
Doja Cat attends a Dolce & Gabbana event at Olivetta Restaurant in LA
Doja Cat had a night on the town in Los Angeles on Thursday night for Elle‘s Women in Music event. The mag’s June cover star was celebrated by Dolce & Gabbana during an intimate dinner at Olivetta in West Hollywood. Other guests included Heidi Klum, Normani and director Baz Luhrmann.

For the occasion, Doja Cat pulled out all the stops, wearing nearly $10,000 Dolce & Gabbana boots. The embroidered lurex jacquard boots currently retail for $9,345 and are covered in colorful gemstones and crystal embellishments.

Featuring a pointed toe, the purple knee-high boots are made in Italy and offer a 4-inch stiletto heel.

To complete the look, she coordinated the party-ready shoes with a jacquard miniskirt, which was also included a gemstone belt, along with a puffed sleeve, corset top. The “Get Into It” singer’s baby blue nails matched her shirt, too.

Doja Cat attends a Dolce & Gabbana event at Olivetta Restaurant in L.A.
Doja Cat attends a Dolce & Gabbana event at Olivetta Restaurant in LA.
In Elle‘s cover story featuring Doja, the star said she’s extremely interested in hitting the big screen for her acting debut. Most recently, however, she hit Hollywood via the soundtrack for Luhrmann’s “Elvis” film, covering the original Big Mama Thornton version of “Hound Dog.” The song has since taken over TikTok.

@elvisfilm

ICYMI: @dojacat’s Official Video for “VEGAS” with #ShonkaDukureh is out NOW. Featured on the official soundtrack of @bazluhrmann’s ElvisMovie, experience it in theaters June 24. ⚡️ #TCB

♬ original sound – Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Movie

To see more of Doja Cat’s daring style through the years, click through the gallery.

