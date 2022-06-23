Dixie D’Amelio’s Peekaboo Lace Bra Spins Men’s Suiting & Dr. Martens Boots With Feminine Details at Music Album Release Party

Dixie D’Amelio took a very casual approach to menswear-inspired dressing to celebrate her debut album in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The social media influencer hosted a music release launch party for “A Letter to Me” with celebrity friends, including Derek Hough and Tiffany Haddish. During the event, D’Amelio performed multiple songs from her new album.

D’Amelio at her “a letter to me” launch party on June 21 in LA. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for PMC

The TikTok star wore a tan suit featuring a cropped vest — left unbuttoned to showcase a chic white lace bra top underneath — and matching tan high-waisted baggy trousers. She added black Dr. Martens boots that had a slight chunky platform sole. D’Amelio also wore a thick sparkly necklace with the ensemble.

D’Amelio at her “a letter to me” launch party on June 21 in LA. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for PMC

When it comes to shoes, D’Amelio typically keeps it casual, much like this look. Her rotation often features sneakers by Nike and Vans, as well as platform sandals and boots by Steve Madden, By Far and Jimmy Choo. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers platform heels and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Versace, as well as flats by Valentino.

See D’Amelio’s best looks since rising to fame in this gallery.