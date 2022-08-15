×
Dixie D’Amelio Soars In 6-Inch Pyramid Heels & Sparkling Sheer Mini Dress for 21st Birthday in Vegas With Sister Charli & Parents

By Ashley Rushford
Dixie D’Amelio celebrated her 21st birthday in style alongside her sister Charli D’Amelio and their parents Heidi D’Amelio and Marc D’Amelio at Resorts World Las Vegas on Aug. 11. To commence the milestone celebration, the TikTok sensation took over sin city.

Dixie looked utterly chic to kickoff the eventful weekend. The social media personality wore a sparkling see-through dress. The fun frock was complete with a scooped neckline, thin triangle straps and a mesh hemline.

Dixie D’Amelio, Platform Heels
Dixie D’Amelio celebrates her 21st birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 11, 2022.
CREDIT: Tony Tran/Resorts World LasVegas

Dixie parted her signature brunette tresses in the middle and styled her hair in sultry beach waves. For glam, the social media personality went with sharp winged eyeliner and a pink pout. She let her look do all of the talking by opting for minimal accessories, only adding a black shoulder bag.

When it came down to footwear, the singer gave her ensemble a towering boost with Mary Jane platforms on 6-inch heels. The shoe style featured a stacked outsole and was set on a thick pyramid heel. Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Several brands have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers.

Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio celebrates her 21st birthday with her sister Charli D’Amelio and parents Heidi D’Amelio and Marc D’Amelio at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 11, 2022.
CREDIT: Tony Tran/Resorts World LasVegas

When it comes to shoes, Dixie typically keeps it casual. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes sneakers by Nike and Vans sneakers, as well as platform sandals and boots by Steve Madden, By Far and Jimmy Choo. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers platform heels and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Versace, as well as flats by Valentino.

Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio
(L-R) Marc D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 11, 2022.
CREDIT: Tony Tran/Resorts World LasVegas

