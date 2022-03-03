Dixie D’Amelio Hits Billboard Women in Music Awards in Oversized Suit Jacket and Towering Platforms

Dixie D’Amelio suited up at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The “Be Happy” singer hit the red carpet ahead of the awards on Wednesday night in Inglewood, Calif. She opted for a menswear look, wearing a black oversized blazer with black trousers. D’Amelio wore a black vest underneath her jacket. She added a small black and gold Valentino purse to the look but otherwise went without any accessories.

D’Amelio at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The TikTok star added height with towering platform heels. Her black strappy heels featured a platform adding at least 1.5 inches to the heels. D’Amelio has a penchant for the style, wearing boots with a hefty sole at a performance in December. Platforms have become a top footwear trend this season, providing height and support from their typical thick soles and ankle straps.

A closer look at D'Amelio's heels. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA A closer look at D’Amelio’s heels.

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event was streamed for free on Twitter here and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

See more of the red carpet appearances at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards here.