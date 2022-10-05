Diddy Parties With Girlfriend Yung Miami in Cutout Tights, Dramatic Coat & Pointy Stiletto Pumps

When Sean “Diddy” Combs throws a lavish party you can expect a slew of famous faces to show out for the event. That’s exactly what happened when the “Gotta Move On” rapper hosted a gathering in New York City on Tuesday night.

Several stars stepped out for the bash, including his girlfriend and City Girls member Yung Miami, DJ Enuff, Bobby Trendz and French Montana. Diddy and Yung Miami’s latest outing comes a few months after officially confirming their romance on Miami’s new podcast show, “Caresha Please.”

Diddy hosts a party in New York City on Oct. 4, 2022. CREDIT: STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Diddy was dressed in cozy fall staples for the occasion. The legendary music mogul wore a cream puffer coat that featured orange and brown leather padding on the shoulder. The outerwear also had a wide puffy collar and fitted cuffs.

Related Oprah Winfrey Goes for Gold in Metallic Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps at Variety's Power of Women 2022 Event Brooke Shields Goes Glam in Black Strapless Jumpsuit & Pointed Toe Heels at The Metropolitan Opera House in NYC Kate Middleton Chooses Vibrant Red Coat With Block Heels That Recall Princess Diana's Visit to Wales

Diddy wore the jacket with a simple white T-shirt and denim jeans. To further elevate the moment, the world-renowned entrepreneur added dark round sunglasses, diamond earrings, and a blinged-out necklace. Unfortunately, his footwear was not visible but it would be no surprise if he completed his look with statement sneakers or boots.

Yung Miami took a daring approach to monochromatic style for the celebration. The 28-year-old rapper and podcast host was dressed in all-black attire. Her ensemble consisted of a dramatic fuzzy coat and a mesh cutout jumpsuit. To amp up her look, she accessorized with fingerless crystal-embellished gloves and a leather handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, Miami tied her look together with a set of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a bejeweled embellishment on the pointed toe, feather details on the counter, and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Rapper Yung Miami attends Diddy’s party in New York City on October 4, 2022. CREDIT: STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Diddy is a pioneer in the hip hop community and an entrepreneur who has seen success in the fashion space. The “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker launched his own sportswear brand Sean John in the ’90s.