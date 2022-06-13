×
Diana Ross Radiates in Bright Orange Coat & Floral Dress at Cambridge Club Festival 2022

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Diana Ross at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022
Diana Ross looked typically splendid in warm colors at the Cambridge Club Festival of 2022 on Sunday in Cambridge, UK.

Her orange gown exuded the summer temperatures as she chose a floral dress with bright citrus patterns. The gown featured a soft cowl neck, with layers that draped across the rest of the dress. There were orange leaves emblazoned across with pastel flowers dipping in and out of the dress.

Diana Ross performs at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 on Sunday 12th June at Childerley Orchard in Cambridge, UK.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
She wore a dramatic long orange bolero over her dress, which draped to the floor. At the end of the sleeves were rich feathers that enwrapped the whole look as feathers are a signature in Ross’s performance wardrobe. In fact, her performance history shows she has worn many colorful coats completely wrapped in feathers.

For accessories, she wore a pair of long orange earrings that dangled against her shoulders. Her dark tresses were voluminous and curled as always.

June 12, 2022, Cambridge, United Kingdom: Diana Ross performs at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 on Sunday 12th June at Childerley Orchard in Cambridge.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
To mesh with her backup singers, the black hues of her dress went with the attire seen in the back. As the singers are seen wearing satin black gowns with bow statements, and all-black suits.

Her footwear went unseen yet a pair of sandals would have worked for this ensemble, as it would continue to highlight the summery essence of the entire look. Ross is known for bringing color to the stage and this dress is no exception.

