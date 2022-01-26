Dua Lipa Models Edgy Streetwear Outfits & Talks ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour for ‘Wall Street Journal Magazine’ Cover Story and Photoshoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa is unstoppable.

The “Levitating” singer is the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s newest cover star. For the interview, Lipa talks about what it was like releasing her “Future Nostalgia” album during the pandemic and readying for its forthcoming tour, and her looming podcast and newsletter launch. For an accompanying photoshoot, Lipa is on the cover in black and white while donning a cap and a hoodie in a nonchalant manner.

Dua Lipa for the Wall Street Journal Magazine. CREDIT: WSJ

She donned a plethora of outfits for the magazine that all align with her vibe. For one, she wears a gray tie-up sweater paired with baggy jeans. In another, she wears a green printed jacket paired with a brown bralette and a pair of baggy shiny khaki-colored trousers. Also, Lipa wears a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt and fitted jeans with a baseball cap. In another pose, she wore a fuzzy tan robe with baggy and flowy trousers. And finally, she wore a brown jacket from the popular Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker collection paired with baggy jeans and black lingerie underneath.

Dua Lipa for the Wall Street Journal Magazine. CREDIT: WSJ

Dua on releasing Future Nostalgia during the pandemic:

“I always have this viewpoint that you have to be outside of your comfort zone for things to be rewarding,” Lipa said on a recent snowy morning in Manhattan. “So when the pandemic happened, and everyone was worried about whether we should release the album, I was just like, F— it, maybe it’s just what we need. While everyone’s at home, maybe this is the album we should be putting out. It was scary, because you had no idea how long we were going to be in this pandemic. Everything was a big question mark. But I had a sense that we just had to do it.”

Dua Lipa for the Wall Street Journal Magazine. CREDIT: WSJ

Lipa on how fashion has become more inclusive and diverse since her early modeling days:

Walking in the Versace show last fall gave her a new perspective. “Times have changed so much that you see beautiful models of all sizes, of all races, of different genders,” she says. “It’s amazing to have that now be the beauty spectrum when it was so limited before. Fashion is evolving so quickly, people are really being accountable and taking a stand for things that they believe in. And I love that I was a part of it now, in this time of change.”

Lipa on being deep into making her next album:

“I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded,” she says. “It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia. It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses.

“In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear, but I’m in no rush.”

Dua Lipa on the cover of the Wall Street Journal Magazine. CREDIT: WSJ

