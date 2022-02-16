Demi Moore Adds a Rugged Touch to Chic Winter Layers in Versatile Combat Boots for Gabriela Hearst’s NYFW Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore gives major sleek, sophisticated energy with her latest look. The “Ghost” star was spotted while leaving the Gabriela Hearst show in New York City on Monday during New York Fashion Week.

For the ensemble, Moore slipped on a white oversized double-breasted trench coat that incorporated neutral-colored buttons for a uniform appearance. Underneath, she wore a white button-up paired with loose black trousers. She accessorized with a black handbag that had a fun white floral print for a bold and eye-catching moment and see-through aviator shades and dainty jewelry that matched her effortless style.

Demi Moore leaves Gabriela Hearst fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Demi Moore leaves Gabriela Hearst fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, Moore opted for a pair of black combat boots that added a rugged element to her look while also making sure that she had traction and security when walking.

A closer look at Demi Moore’s black combat boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Moore is a stylish actress who has a trendy yet very clean and minimal style that she uses to her advantage. For example, on her Instagram feed are photos of her wearing oversized tailoring and printed suiting that showcases a penchant for structured pieces. Also, Moore has recently been seen in a monochromatic outfit that displayed her ability to wear color in an exciting way.

When she makes a red carpet appearance, she wears gowns from Christian Dior Haute Couture, Saint Laurent and Gucci.

Moore has even made a name for herself within the fashion industry and walked the runway for Fendi’s spring 2021 couture show.

Put on a pair of black boots for a sleek look.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lydell boots, $126 (was $180).

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: MICHAEL Michael Kors Bryce boots, $158 (was 225).

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Brie boots, $34 (was $40).