Demi Lovato Goes Grunge in Leather Jacket & Pointy Pumps for ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Event

Demi Lovato had an edgy fashion moment as they attended “The Walking Dead” live finale event at The Orpheum Theatre on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles.

The “Heart Attack” singer wore a fitted black leather jacket with a buckled collar and a silver-toned zipper closure. They paired the top with a matching leather miniskirt and black opaque stockings. Lovato added black leather gloves to the look and accessorized with silver-toned snake earrings.

Demi Lovato arrives at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event at The Orpheum Theatre on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The songwriter slicked their dark brown hair back and kept the attention on the makeup look that featured a dark smokey eye and a nude lip. They worked with hairstylist Josh Liu and makeup artist Lilly Keys to create this grunge look.

Lovato completed the outfit with black pumps. The heels featured a pointed toe that camouflaged into the black carpet. The pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel.

Demi Lovato arrives at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event at The Orpheum Theatre on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lovato has been recently gravitating towards edgy footwear with leather and metallic embellishments. Over the years, they have been seen in various styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, and Ruthie Davis.

The singer was styled by Maleeka Moss who has also worked with Billie Eilish, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Amber Rose.

