Demi Lovato Styles Two Cool Grunge Looks at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ After Getting Forehead Stitches

Demi Lovato showed off their punk rock style through a couple of looks.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday. They discussed their new biographical album, “Holy Fvck” as well as their medical mishap before the show. Lovato explained to guest host, YouTuber Mark Rober, how they hit their head on a crystal that resulted in needing forehead stitches before appearing on the late-night talk show.

Lovato at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live! ‘ on July 14. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

A minor head injury didn’t stop Lovato from looking their best. The pop star was seen at ABC’s studio in a white tee with red graphics worn underneath a black jacket that was adorned in several cool patches, buttons and silver chains. Lovato added black trousers to the look and accessorized with more silver chains, worn as a belt and a necklace. They finished off the look with a pair of black studded shoes.

Lovato at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live! ‘ on July 14. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

That wasn’t the only outfit Lovato wore for the show. The hitmaker was also seen at the studios in a white blouse with a green and navy blue plaid mini skirt. They added a touch of edge with an oversized black leather jacket with silver stud detailing. Lovato paired sheer tights under their skirt and added a long necklace. They completed the look with a pair of black patent leather pointed-toe Mary Jane heels.

Amongst the musician’s favorite shoe brands include an array of high-end brands like Stuart Weitzman, Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Casadei and Ruthie Davis. They love to wear anything from chunky sneakers to stilettos to sky-high platform boots.

