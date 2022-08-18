Demi Lovato Masters Punk Rock Glamour in Studded 6-Inch Heeled Oxfords With Her Boyfriend Jute$

Demi Lovato took to the streets of New York yesterday for a night out with her boyfriend, fellow musician Jute$.

While casually grabbing dinner, Lovato donned a rocker-chic outfit to match her boyfriend’s edgy style statement. The “Confident” singer has been showing audiences a different side of herself, shifting her style from whimsical patterns and colors to something akin to the ’90s punk scene.

In leu of color, Lovato instead opted for a black band tee paired with a shiny black and white leather jacket with phrases and symbols scrawled across the fabric. The impressive jacket was also studded with chains that gave the jacket extra edge. The “Camp Rock” alum was far from her Disney Channel days, the star donning a red, black and white plaid pleated schoolgirl skirt, layering on black fishnets underneath.

Demi Lovato steps out for dinner with Jute$ in New York City on Aug 16, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The pop star’s love for sky-high footwear silhouettes goes deep. The singer wore dark red oxfords studded with silver spokes all atop massive platforms. The former “X-Factor” judge previously wore similar styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis to numerous events over the years. The singer has a rock star quality to her clothing these days that often features leather, glitter, metallics, and plenty of bling. The styling perfectly complements the sleek and often edgy shoes they wear.

Often made of leather, oxfords are dressy shoes that were first popularized in the 1950, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. The shoe style is fastened to the feet with laces and are usually worn for formal events. Oxfords can be unisex and have become a popular cold weather shoe. The shoe has been seen on every celebrity in every style from the likes of Gigi Hadid to Kourtney Kardashian.

