Demi Lovato Masters Punk Rock Glamour in Studded 6-Inch Heeled Loafers With Her Boyfriend Jute$

Demi Lovato took to the streets of New York yesterday for a night out with her boyfriend, fellow musician Jute$.

While casually grabbing dinner, Lovato donned a rocker-chic outfit to match her boyfriend’s edgy style statement. The “Confident” singer has been showing audiences a different side of herself, shifting her style from whimsical patterns and colors to something akin to the ’90s punk scene.

In leu of color, Lovato instead opted for a black band tee paired with a shiny black and white leather jacket with phrases and symbols scrawled across the fabric. The impressive jacket was also studded with chains that gave the jacket extra edge. The “Camp Rock” alum was far from her Disney Channel days, the star donning a red, black and white plaid pleated schoolgirl skirt, layering on black fishnets underneath.

Demi Lovato steps out for dinner with Jute$ in New York City on Aug 16, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The pop star’s love for sky-high footwear silhouettes. The singer wore dark red loafers studded with silver spokes all atop massive platforms. The former “X-Factor” judge previously wore similar styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis to numerous events over the years. The rock star quality, which often features leather, glitter, metallics, and plenty of bling, perfectly complements the sleek and often edgy shoe.

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes that were first popularized in the 1950s, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes.

