David Beckham & His Sons Get Sharply Suited in Classic Dior Menswear at Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

This past weekend, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot with a star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Fla. The son of David and Victoria Beckham held an elegant affair at the actress’ family’s Montserrel estate. The celebration kicked off on Friday evening with a dinner followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday and a group brunch on Sunday.

Brooklyn, his father David, and younger brothers Romeo and Cruz, were all styled by family friend and British designer, Kim Jones. The Beckhams were dressed in custom suits from Dior men’s collection. Jones, who has been lending his directional touch and vast subcultural knowledge to Dior menswear since 2018, was the obvious choice for the lavish event.

From left to right: Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham and David Beckham at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, FL on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vogue by German Larkin

Brooklyn was sharply suited in a black wool peak lapel tailcoat, adorned with a silver chain at the front. The outfit came with matching straight-cut trousers and a white wing-tip collard shirt with plastron piqué and high-shine buttons. A white bow tie and pocket square helped to complete the look. A unique touch came by way of a bespoke label, designed by Peltz and sewn into his jacket. On his feet was a pair of polished leather derbies.

Meanwhile, David, Romeo, and Cruz cleaned up nicely in their matching Dior tuxedos that had black wool peak lapels and classic cotton collard shirts. The men continued to match by complementing their ensembles with black silk bow ties and a silk cummerbund. Rounding out their dapper looks was a pair of black dress shoes.

Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Natalia Bryant and more stars attended the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

