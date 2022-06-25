×
David Beckham Wears Socks, Sandals & a Suit For Dior Men’s Show in Paris With Son Cruz

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Looking crisp from head to toe is father-son duo David Beckham and Cruz Beckham. The two came dressed with class and sleek style for the Dior Men’s summer ’23 show by Kim Jones on Friday.

Cruz has already shown his evolving style through Instagram, as he sported grills and pink hair, so this bright green blazer is up to his alley.

As always, David was looking sharp and clean in a black suit. Under his satin blazer, he wore a white tee with a round neck, his neck tattoos on full display. In his hand, he held a pair of dark matte sunglasses to finish this look off with finesse and a simplistic flair.

Celebrities attending the Dior Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France.
Celebrities attending the Dior Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Jerome Domine/ABACAPRESS.COM<br />Pictured: Cruz Beckham, David Beckham
CREDIT: Jerome Domine/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For the father’s footwear, he kept the theme of black going, as he wore black socks that he slipped into sandals with a silver buckle placed overtop. This added some casualty to the suit, keeping it fun and stylish for the event. After all, they’re standing on a red carpet of grass.

Beckham’s young son spiced it up with the bright blazer that he left open, revealing a ribbed white tank top underneath. He kept his pants loose, a bit of boxer exposure under the tank as his black pants fawned over his white sneakers. This went well with the light colors of the outfit, as well as being cohesive with the bright colors of the event.

Cruz accessorized heavily, going for a collection of necklaces that featured gold and pearls. Pearl necklaces have become quite the staple for stylish men as they juxtapose elegance with youthful attire. Designers like Vivienne Westwood have become important in this new craze.

Bringing this outfit to a close, Beckham’s white sneakers kept the cohesion and would work well with a variety of outfits as the color of the shoe is both white and gray and are deeply versatile.

