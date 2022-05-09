David Beckham, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton Pose for Superstar Athlete Photo at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

David Beckham went for a formal spring aesthetic while watching the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix yesterday.

The 47-year-old posed for a photo with his fellow superstar athletes Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton. All of the athletes dressed for the Florida heat in linen, light layers and T-shirts.

He sported a navy blue suit shirt that featured contrasting white buttons. He left the top buttons un-done. The former professional soccer player layered the shirt beneath a white double-breasted blazer with long lapels. He added another shade of neutral to the ensemble with a pair of black trousers. The Adidas collaborator polished off the outfit with a pair of brown leather dress shoes with a lace-up outer.

In the photo, Brady wore a light blue button-up shirt, Jordan wore a light-weight white shirt with a pocket at his chest and Hamilton wore his Mercedes team shirt.

Beckham was also joined by his son Romeo for the event. The 19-year-old went for a casual look. He wore a white Puma T-shirt with a blue and green sun-shaped graphic at the center. He matched the tee with a pair of light wash cut-off denim shorts as well as high-rise Puma socks. He also wore white Puma sneakers with black trim and the signature logo at the center of the tongue of the shoes. The teen athlete signed a long term-partnership with Puma in 2021.

This was the first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took first place with Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz in second and third place.

Serena Williams was also in attendance for the event. The tennis champion wore a red floral dress with a halter neck strap and ruched detailing on the bottom She accessorized with a pair of super trendy oversized reflective sunglasses.

