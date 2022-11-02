Madonna’s Son David Banda Channels Dr. Facilier From ‘The Princess and the Frog’ in Tail Coat & Glossy Shoes for Halloween

Madonna’s son David Banda made waves on his mother’s Instagram post made yesterday, the star dressed to the nines in a villainous Dr. Facilier costume, a Voodoo doctor from the hit Disney film “The Princess and the Frog.”

Banda’s outfit consisted of a deep purple blouse fitted with a frilly collar and billowing sleeves which he wore underneath a black tail coat. Further adding formal touches, the social media personality styled a silky red cumberbun and a red and black top hat featuring a scull and crossbones motif on the front.

The 17-year-old star made up his features with dark brooding makeup that included drawing on facial hair and smoking out his lids. Amping up the drama, Banda went big, stringing a large silver cross pendant around his neck giving his look an edgy touch.

When it came down to footwear, Banda opted for a classic pair of glossy black dress shoes with black laces, the leather footwear making for a neutral and immensely versatile inclusion. The formal shoes are an unexpected choice for Banda, who is used to towering block heels.

Related Madonna's Twin Daughters Stelle & Estere Ciccone Bring Fairytale Style in Dramatic Dresses to Halloween Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids Madonna Takes Workout Outfit to New Heights with Balenciaga Heeled Boots, Diamonds & Lace Bra

Madonna and her son David Banda in their Halloween costumes. CREDIT: Via Instagram

In contrast, Banda’s mother channeled royals of the past, going for a regency look complete with a septor and shimmering headwear. The dress was corseted with exaggerated sleeves. Made of dark red fabric with gold detailing, the dress featured a skirt fitted with crinoline that widened her gate and created volume. Madonna finished off her ensemble with black thigh-high boots fitted with buckles.

Madonna has made it clear if there’s one person whose fashion sense she envies, it’s her son David. On her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she discussed his fashion sense, telling Fallon, “He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

PHOTO: See Madonna’s style evolution.