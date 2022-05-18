Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Celebrates & Soars in 6-Inch Heels With Floral Yellow Dress for Charity Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Daphne Oz is a dream in florals while celebrating a charity initiative with friends and Net-a-Porter.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Oz modeled an outfit she donned to a lunch that honored the work of The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Net-a-Porter teamed up with the cancer research facility and created a code, that if used before May 16, donates 20% of the revenue from purchases to fund the important research.

The caption on the post reads, “loved sharing a beautiful lunch today with some of my favorites honoring @thesocietyofmsk and their essential, empowering work with child and adolescent cancer patients. thank you for having us @isabelwilkinson @cecebarfieldthompson @netaporter ❤️.”

Oz wore a yellow and white floral maxi dress with a squared neckline. The shoulders of the dress were rounded and balloon-like, speckled with daisies. The bodice seamlessly transitions into the skirt, which starts off close to the body, gradually tapering out into a full, voluminous hem. Oz finished the look up with dainty gold jewelry.

The social media star and TV host strapped on white heels by Gianvito Rossi with a peep toe. The shoes secured around the ankle and criss-cross over the top of Oz’s feet. They’re designed with a chunky platform and supportive 6-inch block heel.

Shoes like these are a spring and summer closet staple that allow for movement and breathability.

The post came ahead of news regarding the tv personality’s father Dr. Mehmet Oz (of “Doctor Oz”) awaiting his election results for Pennsylvania Senate Republican Primary today.

