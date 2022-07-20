Daphne Oz Is Summer-Ready in White Pajama Set & Rainbow Wedge Sandals at Goop Dinner Party

Daphne Oz mastered a chic, yet comfortable summer look during a recent outing.

The TV personality attended Goop and Cartier’s dinner party in East Hampton, New York, on Monday. The event celebrated the launch of Goop’s upcoming skincare drop, the GoopGlow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk. Attendees included Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Savannah Guthrie, Jessica Capshaw, Rachel Zoe, Derek Blasberg and more.

Whitney Tingle, Melissa Wood, Oz and Danielle DuBoise at Goop’s dinner party on July 18. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder / Stringer

The event’s dress code appeared to be chic pajama wear, as many of the guests wore elevated loungewear to the party. Paltrow went with a yellow silk set with a matching bralette and green feather slippers. Oz matched the theme, wearing a white linen set from La Ligne. Her button up long sleeve top matching perfectly with her shorts. She accessorized with bracelets, necklaces and rings.

Oz and Guthrie at Goop’s dinner party on July 18. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder / Stringer

Oz added some color with her shoes. She wore a a pair of strappy wedges to the event. The sandals included pink and multicolored straps as well as a rainbow-colored striped wedge. The shoes also featured gold studs along the ankle straps. The wedge heel added at least 3 inches to Oz’s height.

This isn’t the first time Oz has made a case for elevated loungewear. Back in June, she posted to her Instagram styled in a matching lilac set from Nadine Merabi. Her silk pjs featured a feather trim at the hems of both the sleeves and the bottoms, keeping a disco-inspired vibe. She paired this look with white sandals by Gianvito Rossi with a block heel and straps that crisscrossed over the toe.

