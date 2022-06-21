Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Feathers & Luxury Heels

Daphne Oz continues to make a case for fashionable feathers on all occasions. The “Masterchef: Kids” judge shared her love of the material in an Instagram photo on Sunday, recalling the sleepwear-as-daywear trend during the height of COVID restrictions.

Her spin on look took the style statement to chic levels with a design from luxury brand Nadine Merabi. This set was a rich lilac color with a satin fabric, detailing its essence as pajama-wear. The top was left hanging over her high-waisted pants. There was an accompanying feather trim at the hems of both the sleeves and the bottoms, keeping a disco-inspired vibe.

The daughter of TV doctor Dr. Mehmet Oz accessorized heavily, her wrist decorated with an assortment of cuffs. She also wore two rings. Her hair waved down over her shoulders in a side part and she wore a glimmering eye look with a subtle lip.

She grounded the outfit in white sandals by Gianvito Rossi, which can offer a versatile silhouette — including elevating pajamas. The shoes featured a block heel and straps that crisscrossed over the toes. It matched the casualty of the set but also kept the dramatic essence that was brought through the feather trim. White pumps for the summer season are a winning item of footwear.

Feathers aren’t exactly a new thing for Oz as she was seen on Instagram in May wearing a mermaid-style hot pink dress with feather trim at the bottom.

The Chicest Celebrity Pajama Styles Through the Years