×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Daphne Oz Gets Casual Chic in Tailored Vest, Jeans & Chanel Slingbacks for Lunch in Miami

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
Daphne Oz
Chanel Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Chanel Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Chanel Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Chanel Spring Summer 2023 Collection
View Gallery 27 Images

Daphne Oz shared a “Get Ready With Me” video to her Instagram on Saturday, showing a casual chic look she wore for a lunch at the Mandolin Aegean Bistro in Miami.

For the occasion, Oz chose a white tailored vest top that she paired with blue mid-rise jeans. She accessorized with an assortment of gold bracelets, hexagon gold-rimmed sunglasses, and a Fendi Mon Tresor bag.

When it came down to footwear, the chef slipped into a pair of beige and black Chanel slingback pumps. The shoes featured 2.6-inch heels and a cap toe design. The two-toned Chanel slingbacks were originally created by Gabrielle Chanel in 1957. The brand re-launched the style in 2015. Slingbacks are a comfortable choice for an elevated look, sharing similarities with mules but offering more support through the ankle.

A closer look of Chanel slingbacks.
A closer look at Chanel slingbacks.
CREDIT: via Chanel

Before getting into her outfit, the Emmy-winning TV host also recorded her makeup routine, which included foundation, concealer, bronze eyeshadow, and mauve pink lips. Oz kept her luscious blond hair in a blown-out style created with the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler.

Oz’s go-to style is similar to this look. She usually goes for a simply chic outfit and coordinating sets. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the host will step out in something a little more glamorous like a vibrant hot pink mini dress. Her go-to footwear is a pair of open-toe sandals or wedges. Oz has a wide shoe closet with styles from various designers including Valentino and Gianvito Rossi.

PHOTOS: Chanel Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad