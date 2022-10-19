Daphne Oz Gets Sleek in Back Midi Dress & Sock Boots for Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Daphne Oz continues to showcase her elegant and eclectic style. The chef recently took to Instagram to share a thread of images from her trip to the Big Apple, where she visited Louis Vuitton‘s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition.”

For the occasion, Oz was styled in a monochromatic look that featured an above-the-knee black dress with a plunging neckline and two satin bows on each sleeve while posing in a bright bubblegum-hued room and against an artwork-filled wall with countless abstract clippings.

The Emmy-award-winning television host coupled her outfit with Louis Vuitton’s noir-hued Capucines MM Taurillon leather handbag and opted for gold jewelry pieces, including a delicate necklace, geometric earrings, bracelets worn on her left wrist, and a ring. She added pops of color to her look, applying a mauve lip and fiery red nail polish, and wore her hair in a wavy side part. She topped off her glam with classic black eyeliner in a winged outline.

As for footwear, Oz stepped out in a sock boot that entailed an elevated heel and rounded toe element. This footwear style has become popular in recent years, dominating the runways as part of various fall and winter-focused seasonal collections from labels such as Balmain, Burberry, Gucci, and Stuart Weitzman. Its name derives from the shoes’ stretchy material, similar to the clothing garment, often arriving in satin, lycra, and knit textiles. In some cases, this footwear type becomes customized with a brand’s trademark, such as Gucci’s ‘Tom Logo Sock Booties,’ which comprise the fashion house’s double G logo, emblazoned across each shoe in a woven pattern between evenly placed crystal embellishments.

Shoe-wise, Oz has worn a range of peep-toe, pump, square-designed heel, and boot styles from brands including Dior, Gianvito Rossi, Manolo Blahnik, and The Attico.

PHOTOS: Celeb Arrivals at Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries Exhibition