Daphne Oz Transforms Into an Astronaut With Neon Green Wig & Slip-On Sneakers for Trick-or-Treating With Her Family

Daphne Oz got trick-or-treating ready, while also aiming for the stars. The chef shared a short video to her Instagram yesterday revealing how she spent Halloween with her family.

The video saw the star getting ready in a makeshift astronaut outfit complete with a neon green wig and glittery false lashes before heading out with her husband, John Jovanovic, and their children.

Oz dipped into an extra bright eye shadow palette, smoking out her lids with an olive green shade before going through her base makeup and applying false lashes and lots of chunky glitters. The mom of four wore a flowing black button-up, dainty gold jewelry, and coordinating black slacks.

After finishing her makeup, Oz zipped up a white jumpsuit complete with black accents and a large Nasa and an American flag patch on the bodice and sleeve. Then, it was time to add the neon green wig to complete her outfit.

On her feet, the television host stepped into white slip-on sneakers featuring sturdy low-profile slip-on canvas uppers, rounded capped toes, padded collars, elastic side accents, and signature rubber waffle outsoles. The shoes are an everyday essential known for their comfortable silhouette and easy wear. Slip-on sneakers, especially in white or black, are a versatile footwear choice that can be paired with nearly any outfit.

Daphne Oz at the Manolo Blahnik store in New York. CREDIT: Steven Jackson

When it comes to shoes, Oz has worn a wide range of peep-toe heels, pointed-toe pumps, embellished footwear, and sturdy boot styles from top brands like Dior, Gianvito Rossi, Manolo Blahnik, and The Attico.

