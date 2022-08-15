Daphne Oz Slips on Studded Valentino Sandals & Neon Green Fishnet Sarong on Vacation

Daphne Oz is making vacation style fun again.

The cuisine connoisseur took to Instagram to share a video of herself enjoying a scoop of ice cream. In the clip shared on Friday, the Emmy winner wears a seaweed green two-piece under a lime green midi sarong by Bananhot and a white linen blouse. Her top ties at the waist to create a flouncy V-neck effect while rolled up at the sleeves.

This classic style is fitting for daytime outings, especially in warmer temperatures. Its fabric is designed for a light, airy and comfortable feel that can match with several shorts such as signature sandblasted or stonewashed denim and paper bag waist styles with an affixed belt, and for an athleisure feel, biker or training shorts.

Oz complemented her look with a pair of Valentino Rockstud caged flats. Her studded shoes fused an ivory and brown color scheme as part of its triple strapped element and insole. Sandals naturally combine with summertime wear. They are durable in design and are ideal for everyday outings. Flat sandals can pair with a variety of tops and pants, such as a bandeau top and palazzo pants set, a one-toned or patterned jumpsuit, smocked shirt and cropped pants, and more.

To accessorize, the “MasterChef Junior” judge added a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings by Michelle Campbell Jewelry, a gold necklace, and similarly gold rimmed octagonal shades. Gold can complement a range of looks such as a neutral color without overpowering its essence. It can add a minimalist yet elegant touch to any outfit, whether coupled with casual wardrobe staple pieces like a T-shirt, shorts, and classic white sneakers or more formal eveningwear attire such as a black blazer with matching pants and leather heels.

