Daphne Oz Gives Barbiecore Energy In Hot Pink Strapless Dress & Sparkling Gianvito Rossi Sandals

Daphne Oz recently shared with her followers her glam routine while she was getting ready for the Health Corps Gala. Oz wore a hot pink 16Arlington dress with feather lining at the hem and sparkling Gianvito Rossi sandals at the event.

In the makeup video, Oz used a TooFace eyeshadow palette writing in the caption, “pink lids to match the dress!” Her eyeshadow look is a blushed sparkly pink with a thick cat eye using the 24-hour Covergirl liner in brown. While applying her makeup she wore a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers.

For the rest of her makeup glam, the talk show host and chef used the nude illusion foundation in light medium by Wander Beauty, soft matte concealer in custard by NARS Cosmetics, a second concealer in almond by Clé de Peau Beauté US, and laguna matte bronzer also by NARS. She continued with ambient highlighter and elephant blush both by Hourglass Cosmetics, a light brown brow pencil by Jones Road Beauty, YSL lash clash mascara and added 318 Demi wisp lashes by Ardell beauty.

For lips, Oz used the dervish lip liner by MAC Cosmetics and finished off her glam with the very Victoria lipstick by Charlotte Tilbury. The makeup vibe is neutral, yet glamorous for the evening event.

Oz’s outfit was accessorized with large emerald green stud earrings, layered gold bracelets, and a diamond-encrusted chain necklace around her neck. She also wore a bunch of chunky gold rings for her gala look.

