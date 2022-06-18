Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Does Crop Top & Shorts Combo With Unexpected Shoes

Cookbook author Daphne Oz gets as creative in the kitchen as she does with her style. The TV personality made a case for the matching athleisure set trend with cowboy boots in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Posing with two of her four children (and some ice cream) in the first snap, the daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz could be seen sporting a black crop top and high-waisted shorts. As for shoes, she donned taupe cowboy boots featuring a slightly distressed finish.

Recently, the Western boot trend has been going strong. Other celebrities that have shown off cowboy boots include Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, Kristin Cavallari and Olivia Culpo.

The “MasterChef Junior” judge is known to have a polished, preppy style, with a closet full of feminine frocks, nautical knits, classic button-down shirts and blazers. For footwear, she tends to favor a matching set, vibrant colors, floral prints, and sleek, timeless pumps.

When she isn’t wearing high-heels, she’s cooking barefoot. “I’m just more stable and comfortable and grounded. And also it’s just freeing,” she told Footwear News in an interview last May. “It’s very fun for me to dance around my kitchen in my bare feet. I’m also much faster and then I put my heels on when the party starts, which I love.”

See Western Boots Through the Years & the Evolution of Cowgirl Style

Put on a pair of western-inspired boots for a sleek finish.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden West White Leather Boots, $190.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Women’s Dagget Western Boots, $260.

CREDIT: Dolce Vita

To Buy: Dolce Vita Solei Stud Boots in Off White Leather, $295.