Daphne Oz Talks Cooking Barefoot, TikTok and the Joys of Food & Fashion

Manolo Blahnik and Daphne Oz hosted a private event to celebrate the release of Oz’s new cookbook, "Eat Your Heart Out."

When Daphne Oz isn’t cooking for her half million followers on TikTok, she’s busy jet-setting between Florida and New York to film her daytime cooking show, “The Good Dish.” And in between that she found time to author another cookbook, titled “Eat Your Heart Out.”

Last week in New York, Oz celebrated the release of her new cookbook with Manolo Blahnik, one of her favorite brands, and guests including Athena Calderone, Sabrina Rudin, Hannah Bronfman, Nell Diamond, Eitan Bernath, Nicole Berrie, Rebecca Minkoff, Rachel Blumenthal, Melissa Wood Tepperberg and Cece Barfield Thompson, for a book signing and some private shopping.

Daphne Oz at the Manolo Blahnik store in New York. CREDIT: Steven Jackson

“I do think cooking is a place to infuse a little bit of pleasure and a little bit of joy into your life every single day. And I do think finding an outfit that makes you feel fun and youthful and vibrant is very much the same thing,” she told FN, inside Manolo Blahnik’s Madison Avenue store. “Which is why I thought that this celebration came together so beautifully.”

Related Shakira Impressively Dances 'The Robot' in Platform Sneakers for New Song 'Te Felicito' in TikTok Teaser Dollar Tree Store Goes Viral After Manager Displays 'Don't Hire Gen Z' Sign Cardi B Hilariously Attempts Viral 'Shake It' Dance Challenge Barefoot With Crop Top & Joggers

When the mother of four isn’t wearing high-heels, she’s cooking barefoot. “I’m just more stable and comfortable and grounded. And also it’s just freeing,” she said. “It’s very fun for me to dance around my kitchen in my bare feet. I’m also much faster and then I put my heels on when the party starts, which I love.”

If you follow Oz on social media, you’ll see the chef getting ready for a day of filming, preparing a massive kale salad or making her “magic pancakes.” And while she’s used to being on television, TikTok has allowed her to form a deeper connection to her followers.

“TikTok is just an even more personal version of TV. I have the ability to really play in my home space, in my actual home kitchen, in my closet, with my kids. I think it just peels back of an additional layer,” Oz explained. “How quickly that community becomes glue and becomes this wonderful group of similarly-interested people, I find it so gratifying.”