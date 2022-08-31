Daphne Oz Celebrates Her Anniversary In Style With Olive Green Silk Two Piece Set

Daphne Oz had a standout fashion moment for her 12th year anniversary with her husband John Jovanovic.

The 36-year-old chef wore a flowing, silk olive green maxi skirt with a matching sleeveless top. Oz paired the look with beige sandals featuring two pleated straps.

Daphne Oz and her husband John Jovanovic CREDIT: via Instagram

She accessorized with studded diamond earrings and her wedding rings. The food writer styled her luscious blond hair in a sleek, straight look with a simplistic makeup look featuring winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

The chef’s go-to style is simplistically chic. Oz loves a matching white linen set but will not hesitate from popping some color into her wardrobe, especially during the summer. The chef likes to experiment with different colors and trends like pajamas with feathers and heels. She loves to wear sandals on a regular basis. The Emmy-winning TV host likes to keep her hair down in a 90s blowout when she’s not leaving it natural. She also likes to keep things minimal with her makeup looks.’

Oz, the daughter of the famous Dr. Oz, has gained a lot of attention after sharing her cooking videos on TikTok. The chef currently has about 630,000 followers on the digital platform. Oz is one of the current judges of ‘MasterChef Junior’ and also released her own daytime show ‘The Good Dish’ this past January. The 36-year-old is joined by other chefs Jamika Pessoa and Gail Simmons to make and show the readers how-to elevate everyday foods and give a twist on already established dishes. She also released her first ever cookbook ‘Eat Your Heart Out All-Fun, No-Fuss Food to Celebrate Eating Clean’ this past April. The book is catered to parents with busy lives to eat clean and enjoy mealtime through 150 delicious, simple recipes. Every meal in the book is gluten-free, made with limited dairy, and has no added sugar.

