Dani Thorne Commands Attention in Cutoff Leather Crop, Mini Skirt & Punk Boots at ‘Morbius’ Premiere

Dani Thorne took a daring approach to her latest red carpet look.

The DJ hit the premiere of the new DC film, “Morbuis,” starring Jared Leto, on Wednesday evening with her sister, Bella. Dani wore a leather bralette that revealed the lower portion of her bustline to the event. She also embraced the micro miniskirt trend by wearing a leather style complete with a zipper down the middle and chainlink details. She added a choker necklace with studs as well as chunky rings.

Bella and Dani Thorne at a special screening of “Morbius” on March 30, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AP

The influencer added even more edge to her look with her shoes. She wore chunky platform boots with buckled straps that climbed above the calves and a spiked collar to emphasize her punk image even further. The shoes featured a hefty platform sole, adding at least 4 inches to Dani’s frame.

Platform heels have been making a comeback since 2020 and seem to be here to stay. Numerous boots, sandals and pumps with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their instant height boost. Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino and Versace platforms have been worn by Kate Beckinsale, Charli D’Amelio and Tessa Thompson in recent weeks.

Younger sister Bella went with a red screen-printed bodycon dress from Sergio Castaño Peña that had a woman’s naked body illustrated in edgy, eye-catching detail. She finished off the look in pointed-toe red metallic pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches and rounded her outfit out with a perfect touch of glimmer to top off her look.

See Bella’s best street style.