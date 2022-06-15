Dakota Johnson Styles a Velvet Suit With Sparkling Silver Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dakota Johnson sang her heart out on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Dakota Johnson on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The actress sat down last night with talk-show host Jimmy Fallon for an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” discussing everything from her “it girl” status, to Johnson’s habit of crashing weddings. Johnson also spoke about perfecting her accent for the film “Persuasion” and starring in “Cha Cha Real Smooth” before playing a game of Mad Lib Karaoke with Fallon.

Johnson wore a velvety black suit on the show with a slightly oversized fit. The suit jacket was the more fitted piece of the set with boxy shoulders and lengthy sleeves. Underneath the jacket, Johnson wore a white button-up with a shiny black ribbon tied around her neck in a bow just below the crisp collar. The actress wore oversized trousers and finished the outfit off with a gold ring with a black stone secured to it.

Johnson sported darker hair for the interview, her locks situated in an ombre style going from an extremely dark brown to a chestnut color as it reached the end of the follicles. The actress styled her hair as she usually does with tapered front-facing bangs, leaving the rest of her head of hair in waves down her back.

Dakota Johnson on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Dakota Johnson on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

For footwear, Johnson opted for silver heels with bedazzled toes. The shoes aren’t totally full coverage, leaving space in the middle of her feet much like a sandal would. The silver shoes are dotted with sparkles, accenting the pointed toe with a stunning shine. The shimmer of the shoes livens up the mostly black outfit, making them a stand-out piece within the ensemble. Shoes or accessories can be especially important in a black and white outfit. They create interest and draw the eye away from all of the black and white, keeping the outfit from being boring.

