Dakota Johnson’s ‘Anatomy of Beauty’ Includes Ruffled Gown & Stiletto Sandals for Vacheron Constantin Screening

Luxury Swiss watchmaker, Vacheron Constantin, celebrated the Maison’s “The Anatomy of Beauty” campaign with a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday night. The private waterfront screening was held to unveil a short film created by Louie Schwartzberg, while showcasing pieces from the brand’s new “Overseas Skeleton” collection. The critically acclaimed time lapse cinematography, honors the parallels between the beauty found within nature and the beauty found in the details of the Maison’s intricate watchmaking processes.

Dakota Johnson was amongst the famous faces to step out for the exclusive evening. Other guests include Chris Paul, Riley Keough, Nicole Richie and Kate Mara. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress was effortlessly chic, sticking to her signature sophisticated aesthetic for the festivities. Johnson wore a sleeves black gown. The elegant elements came from the white pleated bust line, tailored bodice and delicate hem.

Dakota Johnson attends Vacheron Constantin Anatomy of Beauty campaign event on June 15, 2022 in Beverly Hills, CA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin

Johnson put a classy finish on the look with black sandals. The chic silhouette featured wide straps and sat atop a 4-inch heel. Ankle-strap silhouettes are a staple shoe for the warmer months. They offer endless versatility and can be a variation of heel heights. The geometric and whimsical style of shoe is an interesting choice, but makes the outfit that much better thanks to its contribution.

(L-R) Kate Mara, Vacheron Constantin President Alexander Schmiedt Dakota Johnson at the Vacheron Constantin Anatomy of Beauty campaign event on June 15, 2022 in Beverly Hills, CA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vacheron Consta

Pop on a pair of black sandals for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Calvin Klein Tegin Strappy High Heel Sandals, $76 (was $89).

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Cady-Lee Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals, $118.