Dakota Johnson Masters ‘French Girl Style’ In Chic Suiting & Puffy Sandals With Flared Heels

Dakota Johnson put a spin on a classic silhouette with monochromatic styling. The “50 Shades of Grey” actress was seen heading back to her hotel in New York City today in an all-black look, complete with sick sunglasses.

Johnson shrugged on a Patou black fitted blazer for the occasion, decorated in gold buttons, giving the dark ensemble some shine. The blazer was paired with black boot cut trousers, also from Patoum, including a prominent side seam.

Johnson wore large black sunglasses that eclipsed her features. The actress also wore a plethora of gold jewelry on her ears and on her fingers. Some of the jewelry was a mixture of black and gold, much like the blazer.

The black-on-black suit combo is chic, mirroring that always-popular and sought-after “French girl” style. It’s a style many try to execute but end up missing some marks due to over-accessorizing. It’s all about maximalism with this one, channeling your best Carla Bruni and strutting your stuff with the utmost confidence.

Johnson paired the all-black look with strappy black sandal heels with squared toes. The shoes featured puffy black straps that curve and move with the natural progression of the star’s foot, crossing over the top. The heel is tapered and understated, also exuding a chic quality much like the outfit.

The geometric and whimsical style of shoe is an interesting choice but makes the outfit that much better thanks to its contribution. Johnson is a fan of strappy heels. Most recently, the star wore Gucci strappy heels in gold to a Gucci show paired similarly to this look with a blazer.

