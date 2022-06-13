×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dakota Johnson Masters ‘French Girl Style’ In Chic Suiting & Puffy Sandals With Flared Heels

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
feature-67
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dakota Johnson put a spin on a classic silhouette with monochromatic styling. The “50 Shades of Grey” actress was seen heading back to her hotel in New York City today in an all-black look, complete with sick sunglasses.

Johnson shrugged on a Patou black fitted blazer for the occasion, decorated in gold buttons, giving the dark ensemble some shine. The blazer was paired with black boot cut trousers, also from Patoum, including a prominent side seam.

Dakota Johnson heads back to her hotel in New York City.
Dakota Johnson heads back to her hotel in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Johnson wore large black sunglasses that eclipsed her features. The actress also wore a plethora of gold jewelry on her ears and on her fingers. Some of the jewelry was a mixture of black and gold, much like the blazer.

Related

Dakota Johnson Masters Monochromatic Styling With Sharp Power Suit and Crystal-Embellished Kitten Heels

Kate Middleton Is All Business in Blazer, Pants and Pointy Heels For Little Village Visit in London

Dakota Johnson Modernizes the Flapper Dress with Bright Blazer and Strappy Heels at Gucci Show

The black-on-black suit combo is chic, mirroring that always-popular and sought-after “French girl” style. It’s a style many try to execute but end up missing some marks due to over-accessorizing. It’s all about maximalism with this one, channeling your best Carla Bruni and strutting your stuff with the utmost confidence.

Dakota Johnson heads back to her hotel in New York City.
Dakota Johnson heads back to her hotel in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Johnson paired the all-black look with strappy black sandal heels with squared toes. The shoes featured puffy black straps that curve and move with the natural progression of the star’s foot, crossing over the top. The heel is tapered and understated, also exuding a chic quality much like the outfit.

The geometric and whimsical style of shoe is an interesting choice but makes the outfit that much better thanks to its contribution. Johnson is a fan of strappy heels. Most recently, the star wore Gucci strappy heels in gold to a Gucci show paired similarly to this look with a blazer.

Channel your best “French girl” style in black sandal heels.

Schutz, sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee sandals, $118.

Steve Madden, sandals
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Shaye sandals, $90.

Chinese Laundry, sandals
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Willy sandals, $50 (was $69).

Click through the gallery to see how high heels have changed over the years. 

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad