Dakota Johnson Masters Monochromatic Styling With Sharp Power Suit and Crystal-Embellished Kitten Heels

By Ashley Rushford
Dakota Johnson looked super sleek while leaving her hotel in New York City on Wednesday. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star served a monochromatic moment in a Gucci pantsuit.

The 32-year-old entertainer wore a sharp blazer jacket that cinched slightly at the waist and featured a curved hemline with the luxury label’s signature logo emblazoned near the cuff. Johnson paired the overcoat with breezy black button-up blouse, which she left undone.

Dakota Johnson, New York City, Suit, Slingback Pumps
Dakota Johnson leaves her hotel in New York City on June 8, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Dakota Johnson, Suit, Slingback Pumps, New York City
Dakota Johnson spotted outside of her hotel in New York City on June 9, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Taking inspiration from menswear, Johnson completed her look with baggy trousers. The relaxed bottoms had a thick waistband and slight flare on the leg. Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s form in mind yet feature overt nods to men’s suiting.

To take her look up a notch, she accessorized with cat-eye shades, dainty earrings and a necklace. The “How To Be Single” actress opted for minimal makeup and let her short cut bangs frame her face, while her straight brunette tresses cascaded down her back. Rounding out her look was Gucci’s Crystal-Embellished Slingback Sandals. Johnson’s particular pair, retails for $1,150 and features mesh and crystal uppers with an elongated pointed-toe, leather sole, back buckle closure and sits on top of a 1.5inch kitten heel.

Gucci Crystal-Embellished Slingback Sandals
Gucci Crystal-Embellished Slingback Sandals.
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue
Dakota Johnson, Suit, Slingback Pumps, New York City
Dakota Johnson out in New York City on June 9, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Johnson tends to wear stylish silhouettes that mimic her unique flair. Along with her incomparable sartorial sense, the “How To Be Single” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Intimissimi and Gucci. As for footwear, she loves loafers, fun sneakers, stiletto sandals and statement mules.

Flip through the gallery to see Johnson’s best street style looks through the years. 

