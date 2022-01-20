×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dakota Johnson Goes All-Red in 3D Flower Dress and Manolo Blahnik Heels for ‘James Corden’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Dakota Johnson on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
2019
2019
2019
2018
View Gallery 22 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dakota Johnson went all-red for an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The “Lost Daughter” star sat down with the British comedian and actor Josh Gad, wearing a red Magda Butrym dress. The long-sleeved style featured a miniature polka dot print, as well as a sleek ruched skirt and plunging neckline. The bold piece also included three 3D flower accents on its front, adding a garden-worthy spin to Johnson’s look.

Dakota Johnson, Magda Butrym, minidress, red dress, flower dress, James Corden, Late Late Show, Manolo Blahnik, pumps, BB pumps, pointed-toe pumps, red pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps
Dakota Johnson appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 19, 2022.
CREDIT: CBS

For footwear, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of sharp Manolo Blahnik pumps. The $665 BB style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with 4.1-inch stiletto heels for a sleek twist. With deep red suede uppers, the pair gave Johnson’s outfit a monochrome effect and instantly streamlined her look.

Related

Neve Campbell Suits Up in Flowy White Outfit & Sparkling Sandals for 'James Corden'

Manolo Blahnik Reflects on 5 Decades of Friendship With André Leon Talley: 'He Was Like a Brother to Me. He Was Always Shining.'

Penelope Cruz Is a Sight in White Tweed MiniDress and Chunky Platform Sandals for 'The Late Late Show'

Dakota Johnson, Magda Butrym, minidress, red dress, flower dress, James Corden, Late Late Show, Manolo Blahnik, pumps, BB pumps, pointed-toe pumps, red pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps
Dakota Johnson appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 19, 2022.
CREDIT: CBS
Manolo Blahnik, pumps, BB pumps, pointed-toe pumps, red pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps
Manolo Blahnik’s suede BB pumps.

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular shoes, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The style gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Johnson, stars like Kate Middleton, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez have worn styles by Prada, Stuart Weitzman and Casadei in recent weeks.

Dakota Johnson, Magda Butrym, minidress, red dress, flower dress, James Corden, Late Late Show, Manolo Blahnik, pumps, BB pumps, pointed-toe pumps, red pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps
Dakota Johnson and Josh Gad appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 19, 2022.
CREDIT: CBS

When it comes to shoes, Johnson often wears sleek neutral sandals, mules and pumps on the red carpet. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress often dons strappy or pointed-toe pairs by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Miu Miu, among numerous top designers. When off-duty, she can also be seen in loafers and sneakers by Saint Laurent, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Converse. Aside from wearing fashionable shoes, the actress is also a mainstay in the fashion world, serving as a muse to Gucci designer Alessandro Michele in the Italian brand’s campaigns and front rows.

Click through the gallery to see Johnson’s best street style looks over the years.

Add red pumps into your wardrobe.

Marc Fisher Sereno Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Sereno Pump, $150

Charles David Vibe Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Charles David Vibe Pump, $100

Allegra K Women's Pointed Toe Ankle Strap Slingback Heel Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Allegra K Women’s Pointed Toe Ankle Strap Slingback Heel Pumps, $41

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad