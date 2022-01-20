Dakota Johnson Goes All-Red in 3D Flower Dress and Manolo Blahnik Heels for ‘James Corden’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dakota Johnson went all-red for an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The “Lost Daughter” star sat down with the British comedian and actor Josh Gad, wearing a red Magda Butrym dress. The long-sleeved style featured a miniature polka dot print, as well as a sleek ruched skirt and plunging neckline. The bold piece also included three 3D flower accents on its front, adding a garden-worthy spin to Johnson’s look.

Dakota Johnson appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 19, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

For footwear, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of sharp Manolo Blahnik pumps. The $665 BB style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with 4.1-inch stiletto heels for a sleek twist. With deep red suede uppers, the pair gave Johnson’s outfit a monochrome effect and instantly streamlined her look.

Dakota Johnson appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 19, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Manolo Blahnik’s suede BB pumps.

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular shoes, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The style gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Johnson, stars like Kate Middleton, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez have worn styles by Prada, Stuart Weitzman and Casadei in recent weeks.

Dakota Johnson and Josh Gad appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 19, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

When it comes to shoes, Johnson often wears sleek neutral sandals, mules and pumps on the red carpet. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress often dons strappy or pointed-toe pairs by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Miu Miu, among numerous top designers. When off-duty, she can also be seen in loafers and sneakers by Saint Laurent, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Converse. Aside from wearing fashionable shoes, the actress is also a mainstay in the fashion world, serving as a muse to Gucci designer Alessandro Michele in the Italian brand’s campaigns and front rows.

