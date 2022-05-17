Dakota Johnson Modernizes the Flapper Dress with Bright Blazer and Strappy Heels at Gucci Show

When Gucci hosts an event, Dakota Johnson appears.

The “How To Be Single” actress sat front row at the latest Gucci runway show in Italy on Monday. Johnson attended the Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show alongside other VIPs like Elle Fanning, Lana Del Rey and Paul Mescal. To the event, the longtime Gucci ambassador sported a white midi dress with black embroidered florals throughout the garment. The dress featured a v-neckline as well a black fringe along the bottom hem. She added a red blazer over the dress for a pop of color as well a little warmth. Johnson accessorized her look with large sunglasses with a chain and a small black bag with a thick gold chain.

Johnson arrives at Gucci Cosmogonie – Castel Del Monte on May 16, 2022 in Andria, Italy. CREDIT: Ernesto S. Ruscio

The “Fifty Shade of Grey” alum added a simple and sleek pair of black strappy heels to her look. Her sandals featured an ankle strap as well as a double strap across the toes and added at least 3 inches to Johnson’s height.

A closer look at Johnson’s heels. CREDIT: Ernesto S. Ruscio

Gucci’s “Cosmologinie” show was held in Puglia for the Resort 2023 season. Shown in front of 13th century citadel Castel del Monte, the genderless line was inspired by philosopher Walker Benjamin. The collection itself featured romantic and sultry footwear ranging from thigh-high lace-up boots to woven sandals and metallic peep-toe heels. Completing the illuminating affair was a star-studded front row, including Maneskin and Jodie Turner-Smith.

